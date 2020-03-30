10:50
China announces end of epidemic

Spread of coronavirus in China has been stopped, official spokesperson for the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, Mi Feng, said. RIA Novosti reports.

«As of March 28, the number of confirmed cases of the virus is less than 3,000,» Mi Feng said at a briefing.

According to the latest data, about 82,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in China since the beginning of the outbreak, 75,576 patients have recovered, 3,300 people died.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
