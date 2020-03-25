China to provide Kyrgyzstan with 30,000 coronavirus tests

China will provide Kyrgyzstan with additional 30,000 express tests for $ 112,500 to detect coronavirus. Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The tests will be delivered to the Ministry of Health in the near future.

Earlier, 5,000 express tests for $ 22,500 have been purchased and delivered to Kyrgyzstan. The materials were purchased at the expense of the government of Kyrgyzstan.

As of today, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.