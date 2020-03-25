13:36
Public transport and taxis not to work during curfew in Kyrgyzstan

A state of emergency and curfew are introduced in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities; Nookat, Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.

Public transport and taxi services will not work during curfews. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

He once again called on Kyrgyzstanis to follow established rules and not violate curfew requirements. Otherwise, a citizen can be held accountable.

The Vice Prime Minister said that all transit cargo would be transported only on the bypass road. Transportation of goods on the internal roads of the city is prohibited.

At least 48 roadblocks will be set up around the capital. Entry into the city is restricted for nonresidents.

A total of 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan.
