Curfew in Bishkek: People have to fill out route sheet when leaving house

A state of emergency and curfew are introduced in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad; Nookat, Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.

Leaving home, a citizen must fill out a special route sheet. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

«This is a special form in which a person must indicate where he or she will go. For example, he lives on Manas Avenue and needs to go to a pharmacy, which is located nearby. He must indicate his exact route in the sheet, if he suddenly decides to go to a store and does not indicate it, then law enforcement agencies may have additional questions,» the official said.

He also noted that citizens leaving their houses from 7.00 to 20.00 should have a passport or identity card. «At the moment, we are working to provide civil servants, including doctors, with pass cards,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

At least 48 roadblocks will be set up around the capital. Entry into the city is restricted for nonresidents.

A total of 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan.
