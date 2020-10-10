12:03
Bishkek residents report military in different parts of capital

Residents of Bishkek report accumulation of servicemen and military equipment in different parts of the city.

Soldiers and military equipment were noticed today at the entrance to the city from Kurmanzhan Datka Street.

Military and police officers, military equipment also appeared at the entrance to Bishkek from Novopokrovka village, Issyk-Ata district.

A tent has been set up in the area of ​HPP-2, the military and police are gathering.

However, there are no reports about checkpoints, check of documents at the entrance to the city, or imposing any restrictions on movement.

The day before, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency in Bishkek, which is valid until October 21. The deputies of the Parliament have to consider the decree today.
