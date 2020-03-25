State of emergency in Bishkek: Banks to provide all services

The banking and payment systems of Kyrgyzstan operate in a manner that meets the requirements of the state of emergency with the provision of basic types of banking services and conducting payment and transfer operations. The National Bank of the republic reported.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic will reportedly continue to work on the timely and uninterrupted meeting of the needs of the economy and the population in cash through commercial banks with the necessary denominations of banknotes and coins in full.

The payment system of Kyrgyzstan, including Elcard national payment system, provides the possibility of cashless payments.

«Payments and settlements will be carried out using various non-cash and remote payment tools (bank payment cards, e-wallets, Elcard Mobile application, payments and transfers using QR codes, mobile banking, Internet banking). Commercial banks and payment system operators / payment organizations ensure uninterrupted operation and security when making non-cash payments and transfers, work of online services and ATMs, POS-terminals, payment terminals,» the National Bank noted.

The National Bank recommends to use online services, cashless payments and remote services.

If you have questions related to the provision of financial services during the state of emergency, the National Bank recommends contacting financial institutions online: by phone, email, through social media and instant messengers.

Information on working hours, products and services will be available on the websites of financial institutions.

The National Bank constantly monitors the situation in the financial sector of the country to ensure uninterrupted payment and transfer operations in the conditions of the state of emergency introduced in certain territories of Kyrgyzstan from March 25, 2020.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.