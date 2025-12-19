11:01
Adylbek Kasymaliev speaks about Cabinet's work with state-owned banks

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev spoke about the Cabinet’s work with state-owned banks in an interview with state television channels.

According to him, 64 billion soms have been allocated for Eldik Bank’s capitalization. Thanks to this decision, it is now the largest bank in Kyrgyzstan.

The head of the Cabinet added that investors have noted this work; for example, Chinese banks are planning to cooperate with the Kyrgyz Republic, and European banks are also considering cooperation with Eldik Bank.

Adylbek Kasymaliev stated that the Cabinet intends to facilitate the capitalization of Aiyl Bank and other state-owned banks, as well as provide them with access to international funds and investors.

The Cabinet has allocated over 50 billion soms for capital investments, 10 billion of which have been used. The funds are being used for infrastructure and social projects. The government’s main goal is to direct capital investments toward development, ensuring that they produce concrete results, he stated.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted achievements in the economic sector, including growth in indicators and the implementation of strategically important infrastructure projects.
