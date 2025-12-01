EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister

No one in the European Union can explain the grounds for the sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz banks, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev said in an interview for the program «Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.»

He noted that the EU is preventing the Kyrgyz Republic from cooperating with Russia.

«None of them can justify it. If there are any grounds, then we are ready to agree. They have suspicions about certain operations. We say: ‘Guys, we can’t just sit and watch you. Russia is our traditional partner — we have traded with it our entire life. More than a million of our migrants are there sending money home, so how are we supposed to work with Russia if you shut down all these banks?’ No one can explain this to us,» Jeenbek Kulubaev said.

According to him, despite attempts to exert pressure, the country is clearly demonstrating its commitment to international obligations.

It was reported earlier that the EU sanctions list includes 21 individuals and 42 legal entities, as well as several companies from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. They are suspected of helping circumvent previously imposed restrictions. The EU has banned them from conducting any transactions with European counterparties and from accessing international payment systems.

EU sanctions have affected two banks from Kyrgyzstan — Tolubai and Eurasian Savings Bank.