National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends personal reception of citizens

In connection with declaring a state of emergency due to the epidemiological situation and the threat of mass infection, personal reception of citizens at the National Bank was temporarily suspended. Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

The National Bank will work based on the requirements of decrees on introduction of the state of emergency. During the emergency situation, the bank will work to ensure stability of the banking and payment systems, uninterrupted payments and transfer transactions, and the timely and uninterrupted provision of the economy and the population with cash through commercial banks. To this end, on-site and remote work of employees will be organized for individual bank employees with indication of strict compliance with sanitary measures.

«Official information will be posted on the official website of the National Bank and on its official pages on social media. For all questions of interest, please contact the bank by e-mail mail@nbkr.kg or by phone of the public reception: 0312610486,» the message says.

At least 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
