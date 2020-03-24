Public transport to work during state of emergency

Public transport will work in Bishkek during state of emergency from 7.00 to 19.00. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the Commandant of the capital, Almaz Orozaliev, told at a briefing.

«As for taxis, we will set the condition for citizens carrying out private transportation to undergo a transport disinfection procedure,» he said.

Almaz Orozaliev added that in any case, people must leave their houses only in case of urgent need — for a grocery store, pharmacy, hospital.

There are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.