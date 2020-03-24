Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan sent out a weather alert.

According to the press service, unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on March 25-26.

Rain is forecast in Kyrgyzstan on March 25-26, in the foothill areas — rain turning into snow, in the mountainous regions — snow. Heavy precipitations are expected on March 26 in some areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions.

Snowfall, sleet, ice, snowdrifts are expected on mountain roads. West wind will increase to 15-20 meters per second in some areas.

A drop in air temperature is expected. Frosts are expected at night on March 25-27: in the agricultural zone of Chui region — to −2 degrees, in the foothills of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions and in the agricultural zone of Talas region −3 ...−1.

Such frosts are dangerous for buds and apricot flowers, for buds of early varieties of stone fruit species.