Restrictions for citizens from other districts introduced in Osh city

Temporary restrictions on the entry of citizens from other districts have been introduced in Osh city today. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

By order of the Mayor of the southern capital Taalaibek Sarybashov, sanitary-quarantine posts have been set up in seven places at the entrances to the city.

«Employees of sanitary services disinfect vehicles and measure temperature of drivers at the posts. Citizens are advised not to leave the city and not leave their homes without urgent need,» the Emergency Response Center said.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.