18:56
USD 83.53
EUR 90.10
RUB 1.07
English

Restrictions for citizens from other districts introduced in Osh city

Temporary restrictions on the entry of citizens from other districts have been introduced in Osh city today. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

By order of the Mayor of the southern capital Taalaibek Sarybashov, sanitary-quarantine posts have been set up in seven places at the entrances to the city.

«Employees of sanitary services disinfect vehicles and measure temperature of drivers at the posts. Citizens are advised not to leave the city and not leave their homes without urgent need,» the Emergency Response Center said.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/147703/
views: 121
Print
Related
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan allocates 1.6 bln soms from budget for fight against coronavirus
Foreign Ministry: Kyrgyzstani gets infected with coronavirus in Pakistan
Returned from Almaty Kyrgyzstanis placed under observation
Doctors working in coronavirus affected areas to get double salaries
About 90 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 28,800 people for a day
Express coronavirus tests distributed among regions of Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: One infected transferred to intensive care unit
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Join flash mob in support of doctors
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated
23 March, Monday
18:23
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
18:02
Restrictions for citizens from other districts introduced in Osh city
17:47
Muftiyat transfers 700,000 soms to account for fight against coronavirus
17:33
No problems with supply of wheat from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan
17:08
Kyrgyzstan allocates 1.6 bln soms from budget for fight against coronavirus