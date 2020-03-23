Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 changed

Time of arrival and departure of the passenger flight Moscow — Bishkek — Moscow, scheduled for March 23, has changed. Manas International Airport OJSC reported.

Flight AFL 1882 Moscow — Bishkek. Arrival is postponed from 4.50 to 19.00 (local time) Flight AFL 1883 Bishkek — Moscow. Departure is postponed from 6.05 to 20.15 (local time).

The time of arrival and departure of the passenger flight Moscow — Osh — Moscow, scheduled for March 23, was also changed.

Flight SU 1894 Moscow — Osh. Arrival is postponed from 04.35 to 19.00 (local time) Flight SU 1895 Osh — Moscow. Departure is postponed from 5.45 to 20.10 (local time).

The company reminded that in order to prevent spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, access to Manas and Osh airports was temporarily restricted for meeters and seers-off from March 22.

Recall, 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic. As of today, Aeroflot, Avia Traffic, Siberia, and Ural Airlines have permission for flights. Passengers of these airlines can count on being able to return to their homeland.