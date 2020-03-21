13:38
Flights to Bishkek, Osh to be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

Three flights that are allowed to land in Kyrgyzstan will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Akyshev told at a briefing.

According to him, by the order of the Government dated March 19, 2020, a restriction was introduced on all regular flights. The restriction does not apply to cargo and charter flights only.

«Aeroflot will operate a flight Moscow — Bishkek — Moscow on Mondays, Avia Traffic — Moscow — Osh — Moscow on Wednesdays, and Sibir — Novosibirsk — Bishkek — Novosibirsk on Fridays. These flights will be regular,» Kurmanbek Akyshev told.
