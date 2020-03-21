Public transport in Bishkek to be disinfected four times a day

Buses, trolleybuses and minibuses will be disinfected at least four times a day in Bishkek. The order was signed by the Vice Mayor of the capital, Aziz Alymkulov.

«Transport services with the support of employees of the Center for Sanitary Epidemiological Supervision treat handle handrails, seat handles, steering wheels, panels and entrance doors with chlorine-based solutions at least four times a day,» the City Hall reported.

The City Hall recommends wearing masks during a trip in public transport, use sanitizers and wash hands with soap after contact with handrails, coins and paper banknotes.

For questions, please contact the hotline of the city emergency response center: 0312625813, 0555839379 or WhatsApp: 0705025010, Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision: 0555920241.