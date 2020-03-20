Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar fell by other 2-2.3 soms in the afternoon in Kyrgyzstan.

Exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks purchase the dollar for 76-77.7 soms, and sell — for 77.6-78 soms. Thus, the exchange rate fell by 7 soms since the beginning of the day.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 83,5271 soms (an increase of 14.58 percent).

Recall, the night before, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to som rose immediately by 12 soms — from 73 to 85 soms. This forced the National Bank to intervene by selling $ 3.7 million in the market. However, at the beginning of the day, many exchange offices and banks did not buy or sell the currency.