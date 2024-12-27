EDB forecasts exchange rate of som to US dollar up to 93.1 in 2027

Exchange rate of the Kyrgyz som to the U.S. dollar by 2027 may reach 93.1 soms on average for a year. Analysts of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) made such a forecast.

According to their estimates, the average annual dollar exchange rate will be 87.1 soms in 2024, which is lower than last year, when it was registered at 87.9 soms.

The bank experts believe that a gradual growth of the U.S. currency rate to 87.4 soms is expected in 2025, and by 2026 it may increase to 89.7 soms. By 2027, the dollar rate will overcome the threshold of 93 soms, the EDB forecasts.