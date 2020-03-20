10:14
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts fourth intervention for a month

To stabilize situation in the foreign exchange market, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted the fourth intervention for a month. Official website of the bank says.

At least $ 3.7 million have been sold with settlements different from the date of the transaction. In general, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has sold $ 109.7 million in the market in March.

The reason for the intervention was a sharp growth in the U.S. dollar exchange rate. It immediately grew by 12 soms within an hour — from 73 to 85 soms. However, the dollar exchange rate has not changed significantly after the intervention. Most of the banks buy it for 84.6-84.8 soms, and sell — for 84.9-85 soms. At the same time, it is impossible to buy dollars in exchange offices of the capital.
