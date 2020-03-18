18:39
Kyrgyz Pochtasy suspends acceptance of postal items

Due to the situation with coronavirus, the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyz Pochtasy suspended all types of postal items sent to 40 countries of the world. Press service of the company said.

According to it, the exchange of postal communication between designated operators of Kyrgyzstan and other countries — members of the Universal Postal Union — is carried out through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia.

In connection with the outbreak of coronavirus, the Postal Administration of the People’s Republic of China canceled all postal routes between China and Kazakhstan. The Uzbek side announced cancellation of all flights to international destinations in the CIS and non-CIS countries. Aeroflot flights to Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Mongolia, Switzerland, Austria and the Czech Republic were canceled since March 17.
