Kyrgyz Pochtasy to open its branch in Turkey

A meeting on the development of cooperation between the postal organizations of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey was held in Ankara on December 16. The negotiations were attended by the Trade Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey Chyngyz Toktobekov, the General Director of Kyrgyz Pochtasy JSC Marat Cherikchiev, the Chairman of the Board of Eldik Bank Ulan Nogaev and the General Director of Posta ve Telgraf Teşkilatı Hakan Gulten. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

The parties discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements and outlined specific steps for further development of cooperation.

Chyngyz Toktobekov proposed reducing the cost of postal services between the two countries and initiated the opening of a branch of Kyrgyz Pochtasy in Turkey.

The meeting ended with agreements on strengthening cooperation and implementing new joint initiatives.

PTT (Posta ve Telgraf Teşkilatı) is the largest postal and logistics company in Turkey, playing an important role in improving trade and communication services between countries.