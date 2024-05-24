Kyrgyz Pochtasy takes 29th place in world ranking

Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC has achieved significant success in the ranking of the development of postal administrations of member countries of the world union, taking 29th place among 172 countries in 2023. The Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, in 2020 Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise took 98th place in this ranking, in 2021 — 65th, and in 2022 — 60th place.

«This important result became possible thanks to our systematic efforts and active modernization of the postal infrastructure, as well as the introduction of many new projects aimed at improving service, expediting delivery of items and expanding the capabilities of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC,» the ministry noted.