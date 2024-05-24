01:11
USD 87.99
EUR 95.37
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyz Pochtasy takes 29th place in world ranking

Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC has achieved significant success in the ranking of the development of postal administrations of member countries of the world union, taking 29th place among 172 countries in 2023. The Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, in 2020 Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise took 98th place in this ranking, in 2021 — 65th, and in 2022 — 60th place.

«This important result became possible thanks to our systematic efforts and active modernization of the postal infrastructure, as well as the introduction of many new projects aimed at improving service, expediting delivery of items and expanding the capabilities of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC,» the ministry noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/294983/
views: 290
Print
Related
Finance Ministry buys shares of Kyrgyz Pochtasy
Postal services of Kyrgyzstan and China agree on cooperation
Frontier posts opened in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to open postal and logistics park
Estonia Post decides to open its office in Kyrgyzstan
Weight and dimension posts to be automated in Kyrgyzstan
Russian and Kyrgyz Post to halve delivery fees
Russian and Kyrgyz postal operators launch new money transfer service
Kyrgyzpochtasy to be integrated with other EAEU postal operators
Postal operators of EAEU countries to sign cooperation agreement
Popular
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek
Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Pakistani Foreign Minister visits compatriot injured in brawl in Bishkek Pakistani Foreign Minister visits compatriot injured in brawl in Bishkek
24 May, Friday
17:49
Kyrgyz Pochtasy takes 29th place in world ranking Kyrgyz Pochtasy takes 29th place in world ranking
17:07
Muras friendly futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek
16:35
Summer tourist season to be officially opened in Kyrgyzstan on June 7-8
16:23
State center for assistance to violence victims opened in Bishkek
15:51
Bishkek hosts meeting of heads of CIS special services (photos)