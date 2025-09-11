13:00
Kyrgyz Pochtasy and Russian Post plan to speed up parcel delivery

The state postal operator of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Pochtasy, and Russia’s national operator, Russian Post, plan to expand cooperation in logistics and financial services, the Russian company’s press service reported. The discussions took place during the Universal Postal Union Congress.

One of the proposals under consideration is the creation of a transport corridor through an international mail processing center in Kyrgyzstan. The project is expected to simplify shipments to Russia and accelerate parcel transit.

The parties also intend to work out new options in the money transfer service between the countries. According to Russian Post, this will allow individuals to send money to their relatives and loved ones faster and at a lower cost.
