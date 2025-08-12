Kyrgyz Pochtasy to charge 2 percent fee for delivering pensions and benefits

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved changes to the procedure for paying pensions and social benefits through Kyrgyz Pochtasy JSC. From January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2027, Kyrgyz Pochtasy will charge a 2 percent fee from the total amount of pensions and benefits delivered.

This means that when pensions and social payments are delivered, the postal service will withhold 2 percent of the payment amount as a service fee. The fee is not charged separately from pensioners — it is deducted directly from the funds transferred to them.

Previously, different rates were in effect, but they have now been unified and simplified.

The changes will take effect in 10 days.