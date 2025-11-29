Cabinet Chairman sends parcels from Berlin to orphanage in Bishkek

During his working trip to Berlin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Kyrgyz Pochtasy’s logistics center in the German capital. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.
According to the press service, Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the center’s operations, including modern technologies for sorting, packaging, processing, and shipping international postal parcels.
Kyrgyz Pochtasy JSC CEO Marat Cherikchiev discussed plans for the center’s further development, including expanding logistics capacity and implementing new digital solutions aimed at improving the speed and quality of mail processing.
Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed hope that the gifts will arrive in Bishkek as soon as possible and will delight children in the run-up to the New Year.