Cabinet Chairman sends parcels from Berlin to orphanage in Bishkek

During his working trip to Berlin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Kyrgyz Pochtasy’s logistics center in the German capital. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to the press service, Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the center’s operations, including modern technologies for sorting, packaging, processing, and shipping international postal parcels.

Kyrgyz Pochtasy JSC CEO Marat Cherikchiev discussed plans for the center’s further development, including expanding logistics capacity and implementing new digital solutions aimed at improving the speed and quality of mail processing.

«The Cabinet Chairman sent parcels to an orphanage in Kyrgyzstan on his own behalf. The 50 gift sets included educational games, educational books, stationery, and sweets. Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the opening of such a center in the heart of Europe is an important step that will strengthen the republic’s export potential and provide new opportunities for domestic producers and entrepreneurs in European markets,» the statement reads.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed hope that the gifts will arrive in Bishkek as soon as possible and will delight children in the run-up to the New Year.
