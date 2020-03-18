About 200 tourists cannot return to Kyrgyzstan

As of today, about 200 people cannot return to Kyrgyzstan from tourist trips. Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department, Musa Kochorbaev, told today at a briefing.

According to him, the Ministry of Transport and Roads and the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism are now dealing with this issue. They are working out the routes.

«We are considering the possibility of transporting our citizens by charter flights. Private travel companies have already applied with this problem; they are also ready to provide assistance. Tourists have insurance, contracts are signed. Our citizens cannot return from Goa, Sri Lanka, the UAE and other countries. They went there before introduction of the emergency situation regime in Kazakhstan,» Musa Kochorbaev told.