17:08
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

About 200 tourists cannot return to Kyrgyzstan

As of today, about 200 people cannot return to Kyrgyzstan from tourist trips. Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department, Musa Kochorbaev, told today at a briefing.

According to him, the Ministry of Transport and Roads and the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism are now dealing with this issue. They are working out the routes.

«We are considering the possibility of transporting our citizens by charter flights. Private travel companies have already applied with this problem; they are also ready to provide assistance. Tourists have insurance, contracts are signed. Our citizens cannot return from Goa, Sri Lanka, the UAE and other countries. They went there before introduction of the emergency situation regime in Kazakhstan,» Musa Kochorbaev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/146955/
views: 114
Print
Related
Over 7 million foreigners visited Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Tourists hit by rock fall in Kyrgyzstan evacuated
Rock fall hits tourists in Kyrgyzstan, citizen of Kazakhstan killed
Prime Minister asks Issyk-Kul region residents to be more polite with tourists
Kyrgyzstan may introduce compulsory insurance for tourists - extremals
Kyrgyzstan lost one third of tourists due to late opening of ski resorts
Kyrgyzstan included in top 15 countries in terms of number of trips to Russia
Ex-prime minister knows how to attract rich tourists from Kazakhstan
Ethnic town planned to be build near Sulaiman-Too
Kyrgyzstan – country with high level of risks for tourists
Popular
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
18 March, Wednesday
16:54
Coronavirus pandemic: Pilgrims from Jalal-Abad contacted thousands of people Coronavirus pandemic: Pilgrims from Jalal-Abad contacte...
16:38
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
15:59
Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus firstly arrived in Bishkek
15:50
Universities and colleges of Kyrgyzstan switch to distance learning
15:43
About 200 tourists cannot return to Kyrgyzstan