Over 2.8 million tourists visit Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov chaired a meeting of the National Council for Tourism Development, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

The meeting focused on key priorities of state tourism policy, including infrastructure development, international promotion of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential, and approaches to development of a hotel and tourism tax model.

In the first half of 2025, Kyrgyzstan welcomed more than 2.8 million foreign citizens. Of these, 88.45 percent came from Central Asian countries. Tax revenues from tourism amounted to 160.6 million soms, highlighting steady growth in the sector.

Edil Baisalov emphasized the strategic importance of the tourism industry for sustainable economic growth, job creation, and regional development. He noted the need for active cooperation between the government and private sector, as well as the importance of a sustainable and environmentally responsible approach to tourism development.

Following the meeting, specific recommendations and proposals were developed to further boost the industry. Government and local authorities were tasked with a number of follow-up actions, including exploring the introduction of a hotel tax.