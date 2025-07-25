12:17
USD 87.30
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.11
English

Over 2.8 million tourists visit Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov chaired a meeting of the National Council for Tourism Development, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

The meeting focused on key priorities of state tourism policy, including infrastructure development, international promotion of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential, and approaches to development of a hotel and tourism tax model.

In the first half of 2025, Kyrgyzstan welcomed more than 2.8 million foreign citizens. Of these, 88.45 percent came from Central Asian countries. Tax revenues from tourism amounted to 160.6 million soms, highlighting steady growth in the sector.

Edil Baisalov emphasized the strategic importance of the tourism industry for sustainable economic growth, job creation, and regional development. He noted the need for active cooperation between the government and private sector, as well as the importance of a sustainable and environmentally responsible approach to tourism development.

Following the meeting, specific recommendations and proposals were developed to further boost the industry. Government and local authorities were tasked with a number of follow-up actions, including exploring the introduction of a hotel tax.
link: https://24.kg/english/337478/
views: 125
Print
Related
Tourism brings Kyrgyzstan more than 160 million soms in taxes
Daniyar Kosumbaev appointed President of Tourism Development Support Fund
Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes second place
Kyrgyzstan shortlisted for Wanderlust Travel Awards
GoBus launches new routes to Talas and Osh
Sports Tourism World Championship to take place in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Number of Russian tourists arriving in Kyrgyzstan decreases in 2025
Salam, Osh - 2025 tourism fair kicks off in southern capital of Kyrgyzstan
Tourist injured near Ratsek hut evacuated by Emergencies Ministry rescuers
Russian journalists film TV program about Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
25 July, Friday
12:12
Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan
12:06
Energy Ministry receives right to inspect activities of local government bodies
12:04
Cabinet approves new procedure for inmate visits and public service delivery
11:56
Delegation of Tajik media representatives arrives in Kyrgyzstan
11:42
New Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed