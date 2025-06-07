16:09
Number of Russian tourists arriving in Kyrgyzstan decreases in 2025

The number of Russian tourists arriving in Kyrgyzstan has decreased this year. The Federal State Statistics Service of the Russian Federation (Rosstat) reported.

Fewer Russian tourists visited the republic in the first quarter of 2025 than in the same period last year.

From January to March, Russians made 52,000 tourist trips to the Kyrgyz Republic. This is 11.6 percent less than in the first quarter of 2024.

For example, 440,000 tourist trips of Russian citizens were made to Kazakhstan during the same period.
