Another train with 60 foreign tourists arrives in Bishkek

A tourist train operated by the British company Golden Eagle Luxury Trains arrived in Bishkek on April 23, following the route: Almaty — Bishkek — Balykchy — Tashkent — Bukhara — Ashgabat — Khiva — Kitab — Dushanbe — Samarkand — Margilan — Kokand. The press service of the state enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

According to the statement, the train consists of 18 luxury-class cars, including dining cars.

«More than 60 foreign tourists from Western Europe and North America are traveling on the train. They will explore the cultural and historical landmarks of the country. The national carrier NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu ensured the train’s timely arrival and organized a ceremonial welcome for the guests at Bishkek-2 railway station. This tourist journey marks an important step in boosting Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential and strengthening regional cooperation,» the statement says.

Another tourist train carrying 91 foreign travelers arrived in Bishkek on April 12.