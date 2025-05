A tourist injured near Ratsek hut in Ala-Archa gorge was evacuated by Emergencies Ministry rescuers. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the day before, on May 27, information was received that a 24-year-old man had injured his leg in Ala-Archa gorge.

A rescue team from the State Training and Rescue Center of the Emergencies Ministry was called to the scene. The rescuers evacuated the victim and handed him over to his relatives. His health is not in danger.