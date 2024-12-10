12:53
Number of tourists visiting Kyrgyzstan increased by 14.5 percent in 2024

The number of tourists visiting Kyrgyzstan increased by 14.5 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. A representative of the National Statistical Committee Lyuksina Tekeyeva stated.

The number of people who visited the republic from January to September amounted to 2.38 million people. At least 2.25 million people visited the republic a year earlier.

The National Statistical Committee notes that the tourist flow is growing annually. Only 461,000 people visited Kyrgyzstan for tourism purposes in 2020. The reduction in the number of tourists was primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.
