12:34
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan urges to observe hygiene rules after using cash

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warned of the need to comply with the basic rules of personal hygiene after contact with banknotes and coins.

It is noted that coronavirus, like other viruses and bacteria, can be present on various surfaces, including banknotes, coins, paper, smartphones, plastic cards and other objects.

«It must be remembered that banknotes and coins are primarily means of payment that constantly change hands, and therefore compliance with elementary rules of personal hygiene reduces the risk of virus spreading through them,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/146888/
views: 72
Print
Related
Doctors in Kyrgyzstan trained in coronavirus treatment
Number of infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan rises to 32 people
Kyrgyzstan suspends Friday prayers in mosques
Emergency situation regime introduced in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan
At least 1,200 people quarantined at home due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Health Minister urges Kyrgyzstanis not to panic because of coronavirus
All three Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus are men
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Import of medical masks into Kyrgyzstan exempted from VAT
Kyrgyzstanis cannot return to homeland due to border restrictions
Popular
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
18 March, Wednesday
12:29
Musical band from Bishkek to perform on Red Square in Moscow on May 9 Musical band from Bishkek to perform on Red Square in M...
12:12
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan urges to observe hygiene rules after using cash
12:07
Doctors in Kyrgyzstan trained in coronavirus treatment
12:01
Heating to be turned off in Osh city on March 18
11:58
Number of infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan rises to 32 people