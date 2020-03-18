National Bank of Kyrgyzstan urges to observe hygiene rules after using cash

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warned of the need to comply with the basic rules of personal hygiene after contact with banknotes and coins.

It is noted that coronavirus, like other viruses and bacteria, can be present on various surfaces, including banknotes, coins, paper, smartphones, plastic cards and other objects.

«It must be remembered that banknotes and coins are primarily means of payment that constantly change hands, and therefore compliance with elementary rules of personal hygiene reduces the risk of virus spreading through them,» the statement says.