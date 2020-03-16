17:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Rally against bill on trade unions held in Bishkek

A rally was held at the House of Trade Unions in Bishkek. Its participants opposed amendments to the Law on Trade Unions.

According to them, the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health Care of the Parliament urgently put discussion of the bill on the agenda.

«A commission on these amendments has been created in the Parliament. The bill should not have been considered until the end of their work. But the wife of ex-chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Asanakunov, deputy Gulkan Moldalieva, decided in a hurry to pass this anti-constitutional bill in the third reading,» the rally participants said.

According to them, the bill contradicts international conventions, the country’s Constitution and violates human rights.
link: https://24.kg/english/146652/
views: 55
Print
Related
Scandal in Trade Unions’ Federation: Acting Chairperson appointed
Provocateur at rally for women's rights arrested for extortion
Russian feminists hold rally in support of women's march in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis join campaign for women's rights abroad
Rally against violence takes place in Nookat
Peaceful rally for women's rights held in Karakol
Feminist rally: Roza Otunbaeva believes Interior Minister should resign
Peaceful rally in Bishkek: Organizers ask to keep order
Bishkek Internal Affairs Department not rule out provocations at rally
Andrey Grozin: The closer elections , the stronger is anti-Chinese rhetoric
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
16 March, Monday
17:48
Local elections to take place on due date in Kyrgyzstan Local elections to take place on due date in Kyrgyzsta...
17:35
Coronavirus pandemic: Manas Airport buys two thermal imagers
17:26
Rally against bill on trade unions held in Bishkek
16:54
Government of Kyrgyzstan to control prices of 11 types of goods
16:48
Kyrgyzstan’s Government to work seven days a week