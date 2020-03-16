Rally against bill on trade unions held in Bishkek

A rally was held at the House of Trade Unions in Bishkek. Its participants opposed amendments to the Law on Trade Unions.

According to them, the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health Care of the Parliament urgently put discussion of the bill on the agenda.

«A commission on these amendments has been created in the Parliament. The bill should not have been considered until the end of their work. But the wife of ex-chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Asanakunov, deputy Gulkan Moldalieva, decided in a hurry to pass this anti-constitutional bill in the third reading,» the rally participants said.

According to them, the bill contradicts international conventions, the country’s Constitution and violates human rights.