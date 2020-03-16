Nearly 84 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China

Number of patients with a new type of coronavirus is declining every day in China. At least 9,898 people are still in hospitals, while almost 84 percent of those infected have recovered. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the data of the National Health Commission of China.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 80,860 people, 67,749 of whom recovered and have been discharged from hospitals that is 83.78 percent of the total number of cases.

The death rate in Wuhan city, Hubei province, was 4.93 percent.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 13,062 cases of the virus have been registered throughout China, excluding Hubei province, 114 were fatal, the death rate reached 0.87 percent. As for Hubei province, the focus of the epidemic, 67,798 cases of the virus have been registered, 3,099 people have died, mortality rate reached 4.57 percent.

In total, the epidemic claimed the lives of 3,213 people, the average mortality rate in the country was 3.97 percent.

WHO announced the global pandemic of the coronavirus on March 11. The National Health Commission of PRC announced on March 12 that the peak of the epidemic in the country has been overcome.