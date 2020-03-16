14:53
Number of infected with coronavirus outside China exceeds 88,000 people

The number of people outside China, who got infected with the novel coronavirus, exceeded the virus cases in China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At least 88,400 people got infected outside PRC, and 81,000 were infected in the country itself. The highest number of the infected is in Italy (24,747), Iran (13,938), South Korea (8,162), Spain (7,844), Germany (5,813) and France (5,437).

As of today, coronavirus has been detected in 146 countries of the world.

Over the past two days, the number of people who got infected with the coronavirus has increased by 24,118 people. As of today, 169,385 cases of the virus have been registered. The number of people who have recovered is also increasing — 77,257 (almost 6,961 for two days). The number of deaths from the disease is 6,531 people (growth by 1,102 people).

Up to date, there are nine cases of the virus in Kazakhstan, in Uzbekistan — four. Both countries have closed borders to prevent spread of the virus. At the same time, only Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have no registered cases of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
