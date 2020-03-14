14:12
Unknown men attack patrol police inspector in Bishkek

Three unknown men attacked a patrol police officer in Bishkek. The Leninsky District Police Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The attack occurred on March 12 at approximately 23.35. Attackers broke the head of the policeman.

«The police received a message that three masked unidentified guys attacked a police officer on Azhibek Baatyr street. It turned out that they hit 38-year-old senior lieutenant. Attackers hid in an unknown direction. The policeman was hospitalized. The fact was registered under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigative measures are being taken to identify and detain suspects,» the police said.

Own sources told 24.kg news agency that the policeman was returning home. The attackers were masked and hit him on the head with a hammer.
