Knife attack at Vefa shopping mall: Woman and her husband barely survive

A shocking incident occurred at Vefa shopping mall in Bishkek, where a group of young men armed with knives attacked a woman and her husband. According to the victim, her husband was beaten and threatened with a knife, while she screamed for help in the middle of the crowded mall.

The incident began when one of the young men in passing touched the woman. Her husband demanded an apology, which escalated into a fight. Soon, about 20 more individuals — some of whom, according to the victim, were former convicts — joined the assault.

«My husband tried to defend my dignity, reminding them that they are Muslims. But this did not stop the aggression,» the woman said, adding that with the help of two bystanders they managed to escape alive.

Following the attack, the woman filed a complaint with the police. Surveillance cameras have already helped identify several of the attackers. She also urged witnesses who filmed the incident to assist in the investigation.

«Today we were the victims, but tomorrow it could happen to anyone,» she stressed, expressing hope that police would take action and hold the attackers accountable.

The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district reported that the case has been registered under Article 280 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. Police said all participants in the brawl have been identified and are currently being sought.