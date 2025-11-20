Unknown man attacks girl with hard object in Bishkek

The Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek has opened a criminal case on charges of hooliganism. The press service of the department reported.

According to the statement, on November 19 a citizen identified as V.A. filed a written complaint with the police. She reported that at around 7 p.m., at the intersection of Kuttubaev and Tokombaev streets, an unknown man struck her on the head with a hard object, causing bleeding.

The investigative service opened a criminal case under Article 280 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic medical examination has been ordered for the victim.

During investigative and search operations, officers detained a suspect — a citizen identified as K.A.,27. He was taken to the investigative department and placed in the temporary detention facility.

According to the police, a medical examination showed that the detainee was intoxicated at the time. The investigation is ongoing.