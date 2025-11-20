13:37
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.08
English

Unknown man attacks girl with hard object in Bishkek

The Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek has opened a criminal case on charges of hooliganism. The press service of the department reported.

According to the statement, on November 19 a citizen identified as V.A. filed a written complaint with the police. She reported that at around 7 p.m., at the intersection of Kuttubaev and Tokombaev streets, an unknown man struck her on the head with a hard object, causing bleeding.

The investigative service opened a criminal case under Article 280 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic medical examination has been ordered for the victim.

During investigative and search operations, officers detained a suspect — a citizen identified as K.A.,27. He was taken to the investigative department and placed in the temporary detention facility.

According to the police, a medical examination showed that the detainee was intoxicated at the time. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/351634/
views: 138
Print
Related
Candidate for Parliament arrested in Bishkek after axe attack
Fines of up to 100,000 soms introduced for attacks on doctors and teachers
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves criminal liability for attacks on doctors
Suspects in attack on married couple in Vefa shopping mall detained in Bishkek
Knife attack at Vefa shopping mall: Woman and her husband barely survive
Foreign nationals attack police officer at Irkeshtam checkpoint parking lot
WHO Country Office in Kyrgyzstan responds to attacks on doctors
Two men attack citizen of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg
Gunmen open fire on tourist group in India: Over 25 killed
Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek
Popular
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
20 November, Thursday
13:00
Scammers posing as vice mayor, SCNS defraud Bishkek resident of 5.5 million soms Scammers posing as vice mayor, SCNS defraud Bishkek res...
12:46
Trade turnover of up to $2 billion — goal of Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan cooperation
12:41
Transit of new passenger cars through Kyrgyzstan to Russia drops by 52.5%
12:25
Violations detected at fish farms in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
12:14
Kyrgyzstani stuns at Miss Universe with spectacular golden eagle costume