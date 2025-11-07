Candidate for Parliament arrested in Bishkek after axe attack

A candidate for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) was detained in Bishkek following an attack on a man with an axe. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

On November 6 at approximately 5:34 p.m., the duty unit of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district received information from the microsurgery department of the National Hospital about the hospitalization of 35-year-old B.E. with a chopped wound to the second finger of his left hand and an open fracture with displacement. The injuries were inflicted during an attack by a man identified as K. with an axe.

The victim filed a written statement indicating that the incident occurred on November 6 around 1:30 p.m. in a house on Asanaliev Street in Bishkek. Police stated that 43-year-old homeowner Sh.K., during a quarrel sparked by jealousy over his wife’s correspondence, took an axe from his sports bag, and shouting: «I will kill you both,» attacked B.E.

The first blow struck the victim’s thigh, and the second hit the index finger of his left hand, partially cutting off the finger.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Attempted Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect, Sh.K., was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs reported that he is a candidate for deputy in multi-mandate electoral district No. 27. According to the Central Election Commission, the suspect’s initials match those of candidate Kanat Shabdanbaev, 43.

According to open sources, he was born on February 9, 1982, in the village of Taldy-Suu, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region.