Fines of up to 100,000 soms introduced for attacks on doctors and teachers

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a law amending the Criminal Code, increasing penalties for causing minor bodily harm. The document will come into force in ten days.

The amendments were made to Article 136 «Causing minor bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which currently provides for a fine from 200 to 500 calculated rates (20,000-50,000 soms) or community service from 40 to 100 hours.

Punishment is now also provided for causing minor bodily harm to individuals in connection with their official or professional activities or the performance of their public duty. This act is punishable by a fine from 500 to 1,000 calculated rates (50,000-100,000 soms). Similar penalties have been added to Article 280 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code.

The explanatory note says that the changes are aimed at protecting workers in the social, medical, educational, and government sectors, who in recent years have increasingly faced aggression while performing their duties.
