Suspects in attack on married couple in Vefa shopping mall detained in Bishkek

Four young men suspected of hooliganism in Vefa shopping mall have been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

The incident occurred on September 7. According to the department, the four guys first pestered the woman, and when her husband tried to intercede, they beat him.

A criminal case was opened under Article 280 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district detained the suspects: M.R., 21, I.K., 21, B.B., 33, and A.A., 24. They were placed in a temporary detention facility for further investigation.
