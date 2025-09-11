14:30
USD 87.45
EUR 102.31
RUB 1.04
English

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves criminal liability for attacks on doctors

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the introduction of criminal liability for attacks on doctors and teachers. The draft law «On Amendments to the Criminal Code» was presented today, September 11, by Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev.

According to the minister, the legislation proposes penalties for assaulting employees while they are performing their official duties.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety and dignity of staff working in healthcare, education, and other sectors providing public services.

«Recently, incidents of attacks and aggression against medical personnel have increased, highlighting the seriousness of the problem. Currently, the Criminal Code does not specify liability for such offenses, which makes these amendments necessary,» the minister said.
link: https://24.kg/english/343132/
views: 117
Print
Related
Suspects in attack on married couple in Vefa shopping mall detained in Bishkek
Knife attack at Vefa shopping mall: Woman and her husband barely survive
Foreign nationals attack police officer at Irkeshtam checkpoint parking lot
Doctors from Russia to consult patients in Bishkek
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
Doctor shortage in Talas region nearly twice as severe as in Bishkek
WHO Country Office in Kyrgyzstan responds to attacks on doctors
Doctor detained in Talas on suspicion of receiving illegal remuneration
Police comment on arrest of doctor at National Hospital in Bishkek
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
Popular
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Gorky Street opened in Osh after major repairs Gorky Street opened in Osh after major repairs
11 September, Thursday
14:08
Parliament early terminates powers of CEC member Gulsharkan Kultaeva Parliament early terminates powers of CEC member Gulsha...
14:05
Kyrgyzstani Kalybek Arzykul uulu to participate in Pancrase 359
13:58
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves criminal liability for attacks on doctors
13:53
Medical staff salaries to be increased in 2026
13:45
FIFA to open Regional Office for Central Asia in Uzbekistan