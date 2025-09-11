Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves criminal liability for attacks on doctors

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the introduction of criminal liability for attacks on doctors and teachers. The draft law «On Amendments to the Criminal Code» was presented today, September 11, by Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev.

According to the minister, the legislation proposes penalties for assaulting employees while they are performing their official duties.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety and dignity of staff working in healthcare, education, and other sectors providing public services.

«Recently, incidents of attacks and aggression against medical personnel have increased, highlighting the seriousness of the problem. Currently, the Criminal Code does not specify liability for such offenses, which makes these amendments necessary,» the minister said.