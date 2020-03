The State Drug Trafficking Control Service of Kyrgyzstan conducted a special operation to detect and block an international channel for smuggling of psychotropic substances from the Netherlands (Holland) through Turkey to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the state agency reported.

As a result, a citizen was arrested in Bishkek. About 1,000 tablets of psychotropic substances were seized from him.

«Estimated cost of the seized substances is more than $ 50,000. Pre-trial proceedings have been launched on the fact, special investigative steps are being taken to identify other persons involved in the crime,» the state service reported.