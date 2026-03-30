Suspect in drug trafficking detained in Chui region

A suspect in drug trafficking has been detained in Chui region, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to the press service, on December 10, 2025, the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district received information that a man was selling a narcotic drug of Afghan origin (charas) in Chui region and Bishkek.

This fact was registered, and a criminal case was opened under Article 282 (illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of the criminal investigation, police officers conducted special investigative actions, which revealed that a citizen had illegally sold the narcotic drug for 1,500 soms. The substance was seized.

A forensic chemical analysis has been ordered for the seized substance. According to expert opinion, the substance in question was a narcotic—cannabis resin (hashish). Its unpackaged weight was 0,3017 grams.

During investigative and operational activities, police identified the individual as A.A., 58. During the investigation, a search was conducted at his residence, which resulted in the discovery and seizure of similar narcotics—cannabis resin (hashish)—with a total weight of 40 grams.

On March 26, 2026, the suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The criminal investigation is ongoing.