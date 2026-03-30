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Efforts to combat drug trafficking stepped up in Bishkek

Officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ State Service on Drug Control conducted a series of preventative operations in Bishkek with the participation of media representatives, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to it, the events took place in several nightclubs and bars in the capital and were aimed at preventing, detecting, and combating crimes related to the illegal trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

During the raids, special attention was paid to compliance with current legislation and preventing the distribution of prohibited substances in public places, including among young people.

The State Service on Drug Control will continue such systematic operations to ensure public safety and foster a sustainable anti-drug environment in society.
link: https://24.kg/english/368034/
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