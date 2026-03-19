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Suspected seller of psychotropic substances detained in Osh

Law enforcement officers in Osh have detained a man suspected of illegal trafficking in psychotropic substances, the Interior Ministry’s Service for Combating Drug Trafficking reported.

According to the agency, on February 26, a Daewoo Matiz car was stopped during an operational investigation on February 26. The driver, 45, voluntarily handed over psychotropic substances known as Regapen and Tropicamide.

During a search of the vehicle, officers also discovered a bottle containing an unidentified liquid.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues with intent to sell).

Forensic chemical examinations of the seized substances have been scheduled.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the criminal activity.
link: https://24.kg/english/366745/
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