President Jeenbekov reminds judges of their mission - justice

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the process of digitalization of the judicial system and the activities of the Data Processing Center (DPC), and also met with the judges of the Supreme Court.

The President noted that the digitalization of the judicial system was the main tool in reducing the human factor and in the fight against corruption.

«We will continue to provide material and moral support to the judicial system, one of the branches of government that directly influences the fate of citizens and the state. The requirements will be high. You must be at the forefront of digital transformation and become an example for other government bodies,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The head of state focused on the ethical conduct and integrity of judges.

«Courts are the last instance where citizens seek justice. You have a special mission — creation of conditions for living in a fair society. Without establishment of justice in the courts, it is impossible to implement reforms in the economic, social spheres, in the system of public administration. Therefore, your activity directly influences the development of the country,» the President said.

The Chairperson of the Supreme Court, Gulbara Kalieva, said that an automated information system (AIS) has been installed and is functioning in local courts of the country, designed to automate work processes in courts of all instances.

Up to date, 64 courts of the first instance and two pilot courts of the second instance have been connected to the system. Introduction of AIS in the courts of second and third instance is planned for 2020.

Cases are automatically distributed among the judges in the Supreme Court, which makes it possible to evenly distribute the load among the judges.

Gulbara Kalieva told about functioning of audio and video recording systems in courtrooms, which were installed to ensure transparency and eradicate corruption risks in making court decisions.

Work on digitization of judicial materials, which are stored since the 1960s, are underway in the archives of the Supreme Court.