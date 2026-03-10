18:23
Supreme Court orders retrial in case of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has sent the case of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, the wife of investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, back to a district court for a new trial.

According to the court, the judicial panel decided to return the case materials to the court of first instance for reconsideration. All previous rulings by the three court instances have been annulled, and the district court panel will be newly formed.

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy is the head of the Temirov LIVE project. She was detained in January 2024 along with other employees of the media projects Temirov LIVE and Ait Ait Dese. They were charged with calls for mass unrest.

On October 10, 2024, the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek sentenced the journalist to six years in prison. The verdict was later upheld by the Bishkek City Court, and in February 2025 the Supreme Court also confirmed the lower courts’ decisions.

Following that, the defense filed a motion to review the case based on newly discovered circumstances. As a result, the Supreme Court decided to send the case back to the district court for a new hearing.

Earlier, international human rights organizations and representatives of the media community had called for a review of the journalist’s sentence.
