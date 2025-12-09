16:52
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan launches live broadcasts of open court hearings

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has announced the launch of a pilot project to openly livestream real court hearings, its press service reported.

The initiative is being implemented in accordance with new provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code and as part of efforts to reduce bureaucratic barriers in public service. In November—December, video recording of court proceedings across various categories of cases began.

According to the Supreme Court, the goal of the project is to make the justice system more transparent and accessible to the public. Article 290 of the CPC allows online broadcasts of hearings in real time — on television, radio, and the internet — either at the request of the parties or on the court’s own initiative.

All video recordings are available to the public on the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel «Zhogorku Sot.» Anyone can watch how an actual court hearing unfolds.

The court emphasizes that the materials are intended for educational purposes. Commercial use and distribution without permission are not allowed. Filming is carried out strictly within the law — with the court’s approval and with due regard for the interests of justice.

According to the initiators, the project is expected to enhance legal awareness and increase public trust in the judicial system.
