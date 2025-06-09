14:55
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits NazarNews Editor-in-Chief

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquitted NazarNews Editor-in-Chief Gulzhan Sheripbaeva in a case on interethnic discord. The journalist herself confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The case was initiated by the central office of the State Committee for National Security, then transferred to the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, which had previously issued an acquittal. On March 18, the City Court also acquitted Gulzhan Sheripbaeva.

The reason for initiating a criminal case under the article «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was the repost of a publication by Gulzat Aliyeva, which featured a photo of a girl in a hijab dressed as Snegurochka (the Snow Maiden), standing next to Ded Moroz (Father Frost).

Recall, the Editor-in-Chief of NazarNews was detained in November 2023. After some time, she was placed under house arrest.
