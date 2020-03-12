19:36
Kyrgyzstani falls out of window in Beijing

A Kyrgyzstani fell out of a second floor balcony through negligence in Beijing, this incident is not connected with the coronavirus situation in China. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Earlier, users of social media told that the girl attempted to commit suicide due to illness and injured her back.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the incident occurred on March 6, 2020. The 24-year-old Kyrgyz girl, who fell from an open balcony on the second floor, was hospitalized in the ward of a medical institution in Yiwu city with various injuries.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the girl did not attempt to commit suicide and she was not diagnosed with coronavirus.

«According to the administration of the medical institution, doctors do not recommend transporting her to her homeland — this could negatively affect her state of health. She is currently under round-the-clock medical supervision, and is being provided with the necessary assistance,» the ministry said.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the PRC is working with state and local authorities in China to provide maximum assistance in treatment of the compatriot.
